Mills' (foot) status for training camp is unknown, Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice reports.

Mills sustained the foot injury against Jacksonville in London in Week 9. The team hasn't released much information about the 25-year-old's condition, but the fact that he didn't participate in any spring practice in any capacity doesn't bode well. More information should hopefully surface before Philadelphia veterans report to training camp Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories