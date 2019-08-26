Mills (foot) is unlikely to be ready for the season opener against Washington, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mills originally suffered the injury in October against Jacksonville in London. The team hasn't given much information about the 25-year-old's injury, but we do know that he hasn't been able to practice outside of some recent rehab work this summer. As long as Mills is sidelined, Orlando Scandrick and Jeremiah McKinnon seem to be candidates to see extra reps.