Eagles' Jalen Mills: Unlikely for season opener
Mills (foot) is unlikely to be ready for the season opener against Washington, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mills originally suffered the injury in October against Jacksonville in London. The team hasn't given much information about the 25-year-old's injury, but we do know that he hasn't been able to practice outside of some recent rehab work this summer. As long as Mills is sidelined, Orlando Scandrick and Jeremiah McKinnon seem to be candidates to see extra reps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...