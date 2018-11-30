Mills (foot) is unlikely to suit up against the Redskins on Monday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Mills did not practice Thursday, according to Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and appears to be a long shot for Monday's divisional tilt against the Redskins. Saturday's injury report will disclose Mills' official Week 13 injury designation, but it seems likely that the third-year cornerback will remain sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest. Sidney Jones will continue to slot into the starting lineup until Mills is able to retake the field.