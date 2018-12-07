Eagles' Jalen Mills: Will not play Sunday
Mills (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.
Mills hasn't played since before the Eagles' Week 9 bye. The LSU product was unable to practice at all this week. Mills has yet to log a practice in any capacity since injuring his foot Week 8 against the Jaguars. Sidney Jones will likely get the starting nod again.
