Mills (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Mills hasn't practiced since sustaining the foot injury Week 8 against the Jaguars. Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle) have also been ruled out while Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable, leaving the Eagles with little depth and experience at cornerback.

