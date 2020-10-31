Reagor (thumb) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
This was the expected outcome all along as Reagor had been medically cleared to play earlier in the week. The 2020 first-round pick couldn't find himself in a better matchup against the putrid Cowboys defense, although it remains to be seen just how integrated he'll be in the offense after such an elongated absence. Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and the newly activated Dallas Goedert (lower leg/ankle) also all figure to factor into a passing attack that has accumulated 572 passing yards combined over the last two weeks.