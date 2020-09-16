Reagor is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Reagor initially looked in line to miss a handful of games due to the shoulder injury he picked up late-August, but he managed to significantly beat his recovery timetable and start Week 1. Based on his current complete lack of an injury designation, it looks as though the rookie first-round pick isn't even hampered by the issue. Reagor flashed his big-play ability with a 55-yard grab during his NFL debut against Washington, but he also failed to haul in any of his other three targets and muffed a punt. He'll work to log a more consistent performance against the Rams' stingy secondary on Sunday.
