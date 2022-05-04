Jalen Reagor slipped further down the depth chart and is a candidate to be traded after the acquisition of A.J. Brown, Zach Berman of the Athletic reports.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman stated after the trade that the team still plans to have Reagor on the roster. But the 2020 first-round pick is now fifth at best on the depth chart with Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal having surpassed him. Greg Ward has been more productive in recent years and is also still on the team. Reagor himself seemed frustrated by news of the deal and erased all mentions of the club on his social media soon after. It may be best for all parties if the 23-year-old got a fresh start elsewhere.