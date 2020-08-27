Reagor appears ready for a "significant role" in the Eagles offense, according to Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The first-round pick has made a strong impression on local beat reporters, with Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia and Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer both supporting Bowen's assessment of Reagor emerging as a Day 1 contributor. That doesn't necessarily mean the rookie will have an every-down role in September, but it's at least within his range of possibilities, as there's no other obvious candidate for the starting job across from DeSean Jackson. Reports do suggest that J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and a few other wide receivers have looked good in camp, so it's possible the Eagles try to find playing time for four or five guys Week 1 at Washington. Most of the fantasy appeal lies with Jackson and Reagor.