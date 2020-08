Reagor claims he is gelling well with Carson Wentz, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reagor, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2020, entered training camp with a starting job on paper, so news that he is adjusting well to his new quarterback and the demands of the pro game certainly lends credence to the idea that he will hold on to the role as the season approaches. That the 21-year-old has done so without OTAs or preseason games is even more impressive.