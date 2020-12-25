Reagor (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.
A minor ankle injury impacted his practice participation earlier in the week, but Reagor should be fine for his typical role Sunday against the Cowboys. He played 68 and 55 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps the past two weeks, catching seven of 12 targets for 95 yards in Jalen Hurts' first two starts. The Eagles have been using a five-receiver rotation, but Reagor has been the closest thing to consistent among the bunch.