Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Monday that he hopes to get Reagor "in the mix" at punt returner, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fipp added that he didn't want to put too much on Reagor's plate Week 8, before the Eagles' bye and with the rookie coming off IR. Even without increased involvement on special teams, Reagor will be an intriguing fantasy option during the second half of the season, given the potential that he takes over as a top target for Carson Wentz. If he does start fielding punts, it would provide Reagor with a notable boost in leagues that award fantasy points for return yardage.