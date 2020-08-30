Reagor (shoulder) isn't expected to require surgery but could be out for about four weeks, according to Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia.

The timeline shouldn't be considered definitive by any means, as the Eagles are still waiting for results from an MRI. The rookie first-round pick injured his shoulder during Sunday's practice and was taken back to the locker room shortly thereafter. With Reagor now in serious danger of missing Week 1, the Eagles could turn to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and/or John Hightower for perimeters snaps across from DeSean Jackson. For what it's worth, Reagor tweeted "B Back Soon" a couple hours after his exit from Sunday's practice. Meanwhile, Drew Davison of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports Reagor has been diagnosed with a small labrum team, with the expectation he'll miss Week 1 but could be back as as soon as Week 2.