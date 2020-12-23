Head coach Doug Pederson said that Reagor (ankle) will practice Wednesday and is "fine" as the Eagles begin Week 16 prep, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

The Eagles will release their first Week 16 injury report later Wednesday, which will confirm the extent of Reagor's participation in practice. Even if Reagor ends up being listed as a limited participant, the ankle injury he picked up in last week's loss to the Cardinals doesn't look as though it will affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Through Jalen Hurts' first two starts at quarterback, Reagor has caught seven of 12 targets for 95 yards while chipping in nine yards on the ground.