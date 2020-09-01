The Eagles' have officially termed Reagor "week-to-week" due to an upper-body injury, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

While making a tackle on an intercepted ball at Sunday's practice, Reagor got tangled up and injured himself in the process. According to Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia, there's a chance Reagor misses four weeks of action, a prognosis that would wipe out his first September as a pro. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) expected to start the season on the PUP list, the development leaves DeSean Jackson as the Eagles' unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver for the time being. As such, the likes of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower may be competing for the outside snaps that linger until Reagor is healthy.