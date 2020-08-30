Reagor left Sunday's practice with an apparent arm injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
During team drills, Reagor suffered an injury while trying to tackle Will Parks, who intercepted Jalen Hurts. After being evaluated on the sidelines, Reagor was quickly escorted to the locker room with trainers. It appears the rookie's day is done, and the team will conduct further testing before updating his status. This is quite concerning, as Reagor has been impressive in camp and was expected to be a Week 1 starter opposite DeSean Jackson.