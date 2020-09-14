Reagor caught one of his four targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Reagor pulled off an almost-miraculous recovery from a shoulder injury that was supposed to keep him out at least a couple of weeks into the regular season and was still able to draw the start in Week 1. The rookie began the game by muffing his first punt return but was fortunate to have a teammate recover it. He more than made up for the gaffe by reeling in a 55-yarder for his first NFL catch on the Eagles' second drive of the day but was unable to make an impact thereafter. The TCU product will look to keep building rapport with Carson Wentz heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Rams.