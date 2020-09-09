Reagor (upper body) donned pads at Wednesday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
After suffering an upper-body injury at the very end of August, Reagor was a candidate to miss most of the first month of his rookie campaign, and the Eagles even termed him week-to-week. That said, his presence on the field Wednesday indicates the narrative may be changing about his availability for Week 1. To boost his chances of playing right away, Reagor fielded punts during the session alongside Greg Ward and Deontay Burnett, per Frank. Reagor's activity level will be officially known upon the release of Wednesday's injury report.
