Reagor will have surgery Thursday to repair the torn UCL in his right thumb, Jeff Skversky of 6 ABC Philadelphia reports.

News of Reagor's thumb injury didn't surface until Wednesday, when he was a spectator in the Eagles' first Week 3 practice. Though he was able to play through the compromised thumb in Sunday's loss to the Rams, Reagor is now set to miss game action after going under the knife. The Eagles haven't outlined a timeline for Reagor return and may not until surgery is completed, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the rookie wideout is likely headed for injured reserve, which would keep him sidelined for at least three games.