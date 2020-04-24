The Eagles selected Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Reagor (5-foot-11, 206 pounds) saw his hype cool off a bit after a slightly disappointing 40 time at the combine (4.47 seconds), which tells you something about just how fast the former TCU star looks on the field. A 4.47 at 206 pounds would normally be a point of praise, but Reagor was expected to run more like a 4.30-second 40. Still, Reagor's on-field speed is utterly convincing. His vertical (42 inches) and broad jump (138 inches) are better measures of Reagor's athleticism, and it looks like Philadelphia concluded as much. With the Eagles going to a two-tight end base offense, speed like Reagor's will force the safeties to lay off Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert a bit underneath. Reagor is a top dynasty league target, though in redraft leagues he'll face the challenging task of displacing Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson.