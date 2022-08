Reagor caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 21-20 preseason win over the Browns.

Reagor made both of his catches in the first half while playing with quarterback Gardner Minshew, who started with Jalen Hurts sitting out. Heading into his third season, the much-maligned Reagor is expected to compete most with Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal for targets behind starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.