Reagor (shoulder) is scheduled for an MRI, but the Eagles are optimistic his injury isn't serious, Penn Live's Daniel Gallen reports.

Reagor suffered the injury during Sunday's practice while trying to make a tackle on an interception. He was evaluated on the sideline before heading off to the locker room, and he'll now need additional tests to provide a diagnosis. The rookie has been getting plenty of work with the first-string offense, making a strong bid for the starting spot opposite DeSean Jackson. Any absence could free up more playing time for J.J. Arcega Whiteside, Greg Ward or John Hightower.