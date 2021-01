Reagor (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's season finale against Washington.

Reagor had been working as the No. 1 wide receiver for the depleted Eagles and caught his only target for 15 yards prior to sustaining the injury. The rookie first-round pick dressed for 11 games, catching 31 passes for 396 yards and a touchdown. Reagor should play a larger role next season with a year of experience under his belt.