Reagor says he takes pride in being adaptable, noting that he's been learning the "X" receiver spot in coach Doug Pederson's offense, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Pederson said in June that Reagor would start off studying the Z spot behind DeSean Jackson, who is now healthy after missing 13 games last season. But that plan assumes the Eagles have good options for the X and slot roles, which doesn't really appear to be the case with Alshon Jeffery rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery and Marquise Goodwin opting out of the 2020 season. The Eagles may need Reagor in a top-three role out of the gate, and his 4.47 speed in a 206-pound frame hints at inside/outside versatility. The X role probably offers his best shot at immediate fantasy value, as Jackson figures to take most of the Z snaps, while the slot receiver (possibly Greg Ward) will frequently come off the field to make room for No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is also expected to compete for the X job, but he'll need to take a big step forward from last year to avoid being left in the dust by Philly's first-round pick.