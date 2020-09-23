The Eagles are expected to place Reagor on injured reserve after he was diagnosed with a UCL tear in his thumb, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Such an injury requires surgery and rehab, so it's safe to say Reagor is in line for a multi-game absence. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer speculates the rookie first-rounder will return in late October or early November, which jibes with the five games Drew Brees missed last season with a similar injury. It's been a tough start to Reagor's first season as a pro, as his status for Week 1 also was in jeopardy due a left shoulder issue. He ended up playing in both of the Eagles' first two games but picked up the thumb ligament tear this past Sunday versus the Rams. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) still sidelined, the Eagles' receiving corps is composed of DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower.