Reagor caught three of seven targets for 11 receiving yards during Monday's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Reagor has now produced three or more receptions in five consecutive appearances, but 11 yards Monday night constituted a season low for the first-round rookie out of TCU. He has dealt with injury in 2020, missing five games between September and October because of a torn UCL in his right thumb. Even when active, however, Reagor hasn't had the explosive downfield impact Philadelphia hoped he would when selecting him 21st overall. The 21-year-old has established a relatively inefficient catch rate of 57.6 percent while averaging 6.7 yards per target with only one total touchdown for the Eagles' 27th-ranked passing offense.