Reagor (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Reagor has been labeled week-to-week due to the shoulder injury he sustained late August, and which has caused him to miss multiple weeks of practice. It's therefore very encouraging to see the rookie first-round pick back at padded practices Wednesday. As Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com notes, Reagor's return to practice at least leaves the door open for him to possibly take the field against Washington on Sunday. Of course, it's also possible that the Eagles could choose to take a cautious approach to Reagor's recovery.
More News
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Gets on field Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Deemed 'week-to-week'•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Could miss most of September•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Headed for MRI, but team optimistic•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Exits practice early•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Being prepped for key role•