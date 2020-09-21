Reagor caught all four of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Rams.

Reagor led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards in the first half with 38 but drew just one more target over the latter half of the contest. He had one other opportunity negated by penalty. The rookie first-round pick will be a boom-bust option in Week 3 at home against the Bengals.