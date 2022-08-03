Reagor had a strong showing in the Eagles' first full padded practice Tuesday as he fights for a roster spot, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

The 2020 first-round pick has been reduced to a fight for a roster spot rather than a starting role after a pair of disappointing seasons to start his career. A trade and a fresh start elsewhere likely provides his best path to fantasy relevance, but if that doesn't occur, he's at least making a good case to serve as the Eagles' fourth or fifth wideout. He caught a long touchdown pass in practice Tuesday between a pair of defenders, but he'll have to keep practicing at a high level to earn a job.