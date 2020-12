Reagor caught two of four targets for 46 yards and added 19 rushing yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Saints.

The 46 receiving yards were still enough to lead the team, although three other Eagles saw more targets than the rookie wideout. Reagor continues to tease big-play ability, but the switch to Jalen Hurts at quarterback may not lead to more volume for him in Week 15's road clash with the Cardinals.