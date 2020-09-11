Reagor took part in Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Reagor was a surprising full participant in Thursday's practice, and his presence at Friday's session suggests he did not suffer any setbacks with the shoulder injury that was expected to cost him at least a game or two. Reagor is not officially in for Week 1, but the arrow is certainly pointed in the right direction for the rookie.
