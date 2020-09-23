Reagor (undisclosed) wasn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Instead, Reagor took in the session from the side. It's unclear if the left shoulder injury that he picked up Aug. 30 is to blame, but the rookie first-round pick has made appearances in both of the Eagles' games to date, accruing five catches (on eight targets) for 96 yards. Wednesday's injury report will clarify where Reagor stands this week.
