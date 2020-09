Reagor (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Reagor was able to play through a torn UCL in his right thumb during last week's loss to the Rams, but he'll miss at least one game -- and probably more -- after having surgery Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network expects the Eagles to place the rookie on injured reserve, which would rule him out for the next three games.