Reagor (thumb) has been medically cleared and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor has been sidelined the past five games due to surgery to address a torn UCL in his right thumb, but his return to action was forecast when the Eagles opened his 21-day window Monday to be activated from IR. Now with some practice reps under his belt, he seems to have the blessing of the team's medical staff well in advance of a Week 8 divisional matchup. While he may not lead Philly's receiving corps off the bat, Reagor will be among Carson Wentz's top options in the passing game alongside Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and Richard Rodgers.