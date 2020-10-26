The Eagles designated Reagor (thumb) for return from injured reserve Monday.
Reagor will be eligible to resume practicing without counting against the 53-man roster Monday, kicking off a 21-day window for evaluation. The Eagles can officially add him to the active roster at any time during that span, so the rookie first-round pick could be trending toward availability for Sunday night's upcoming contest against the Cowboys. Reagor has missed the last five games while recovering from a UCL tear in his thumb.