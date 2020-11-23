Reagor caught four of five targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Reagor ranked second on the team in catches and receiving yards while finishing third in targets. This was his highest yardage output since the season opener and he's now managed the best two-game stretch of his young career in that department. Reagor seems to be finding his niche in the offense and will look to continue his emergence next Monday night against a Seahawks team that ranks among the most generous to opposing receivers in virtually every category this season.