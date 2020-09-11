Reagor (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington.
There was a belief at one point that Reagor would miss most of September after injuring his left shoulder at practice Aug. 30. Instead, he followed up a limited showing at Wednesday's session with back-to-back full listings to cap off Week 1 prep. Reagor thus will be out there Sunday next to DeSean Jackson, while Alshon Jeffery (foot) takes a seat.
More News
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: More reason for optimism•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Surprises with full practice session•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Limited to begin week•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Gets on field Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Deemed 'week-to-week'•
-
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Could miss most of September•