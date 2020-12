Reagor caught his lone target for 34 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay. He also returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.

Reagor had seen at least five targets in each of his past four games since returning from injury, but he salvaged his day with the special-teams play in the fourth quarter. With most Eagles receiving weapons now healthy and the offense continuing to struggle, Reagor may continue to be inconsistent down the stretch.