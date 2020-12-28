Reagor caught three of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.

He tied Zach Ertz for the team lead in targets as the Eagles tried desperately to make a comeback in the second half, but Reagor wasn't able to do much with the volume. The rookie has failed to reach 50 receiving yards in five straight games, posting a poor 14-170-0 line on 27 targets over that stretch, and he has yet to show much chemistry with Jalen Hurts. The duo will have one more chance to get on the same page in 2020 during next week's clash with a Washington team that needs to win to lock up the NFC East title.