Reagor has been diagnosed with a UCL tear in his thumb, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Reagor was merely a spectator at Wednesday's practice, and the reason for his absence now is clear. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Reagor played through the injury this past Sunday against the Rams but is a candidate to miss some time. How much time is the question, but Reagor seems to be trending toward an absence Week 3 versus the Bengals.