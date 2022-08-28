Reagor played but not did not record any stats in Saturday's 48-10 preseason loss to Miami.

Reagor wasn't a heavy part of the game plan in Philadelphia's preseason finale, but the fact that he suited up at all is concerning. While it wasn't a big surprise that none of DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown or Quez Watkins didn't suit up, Zach Pascal was also rested for the game. Reagor may survive final roster cuts to remain in Philadelphia, but he doesn't appear poised for a big role to begin the regular season.