Reagor (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Reagor was initially expected to miss much of September after injuring his left shoulder in an Aug. 30 practice, but the rookie first-round pick has progressed far faster than the Eagles anticipated. After following up his limited showing in practice Wednesday with a full workout Thursday, Reagor suddenly looks poised to play in Sunday's season opener at Washington. If he does in fact get the green light to make his debut this weekend, Reagor could still be subjected to a restricted snap count, given how recently removed he is from the shoulder injury. That said, Reagor's availability in any capacity would be a big boon to an Eagles pass-catching corps that will likely be without Alshon Jeffery (foot), who missed his second straight practice Thursday.