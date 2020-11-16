Reagor recorded four receptions on seven targets for 47 yards in Week 10 against the Giants.

Reagor got off to a hot start, racking up 31 receiving yards on the team's first three drives. However, he managed just one additional catch for the remainder of the game as the Eagles' offense struggled to get on track in the loss. While it has yet to translate to robust stat lines, Reagor has shown flashes in two games since returning from injured reserve by logging seven receptions, 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Reagor should continue to get more involved in the offense in Week 11 against the Browns.