Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Reagor (thumb) will participate in practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
The Eagles officially opened Reagor's 21-day practice window Monday, but Wednesday's practice session will represent his first official return to on-field work. Even limited participation would represent substantial progress toward full medical clearance, at which point Reagor would be eligible to return to the active roster. The rookie first-round pick will work to attain such clearance in time for Sunday night's divisional contest against the Cowboys.