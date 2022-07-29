Reagor is working with the second-team offense in camp, Bo Wulf of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Reagor was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft but failed to impress in his first two professional seasons, averaging 32 catches for 347.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns. He'll have a tough time matching even that modeset level of production this season thanks to the Eagles' acquisition of A.J. Brown, which pushed Reagor further down the depth chart. His best shot at fantasy relevance this season likely requires a trade to a new team willing to give him a fresh start.