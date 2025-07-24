Multiple teammates have commented on Hunt's progress this summer, including fellow pass rusher Nolan Smith saying Thursday that Hunt is "gonna be the best thing since sliced bread," Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said Wednesday that Hunt is "going to be special" and "has tendencies like Micah [Parsons]," per Zach Berman of The Athletic. A third-round pick last spring, Hunt played just 17 defensive snaps through Week 9 of his rookie season, before earning a larger role and eventually making an impact in the playoffs with 1.5 sacks (on 103 snaps) in four games. The Eagles seem confident he can replace Josh Sweat, who signed with Arizona this offseason after recording six or more sacks for Philadelphia each of the past five years.