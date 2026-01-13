Hunt finished his second NFL season with a team-leading 6.5 sacks as well as 52 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

It was a productive year for the 2024 third-round pick, who played a limited role as a rookie. He even found the end zone for the first time, picking off former Eagle Carson Wentz in Week 7 and returning it 42 yards for an interception. While he was only nominally the starter in nine games, he played the seventh-most snaps among all Eagles defenders, and he should remain a key playmaker for the Philadelphia defense next season.