Hunt (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

A hip injury limited Hunt's practice participation Wednesday, but he appears to be past the issue and on track to play in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs. The 2024 third-rounder opened the 2025 campaign with three tackles (one solo) during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.

