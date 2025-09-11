Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
A hip injury limited Hunt's practice participation Wednesday, but he appears to be past the issue and on track to play in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs. The 2024 third-rounder opened the 2025 campaign with three tackles (one solo) during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.
More News
-
Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Getting hype from teammates•
-
Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Solid production in rookie season•
-
Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Back at practice Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Dealing with oblique injury•
-
Eagles' Jalyx Hunt: Philly adds third-round pass rusher•