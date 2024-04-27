The Eagles selected Hunt in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Hunt (6-foot-4, 252 pounds) was a non-entity as a recruit and had to take a strange path from Cornell (where he arrived as a defensive back) to Houston Christian, and he wasn't especially productive there given the low level of competition. The reason the Eagles gambled on Hunt anyway is that his rawness might be explained by his inexperience, and he otherwise has excellent athletic tools to work with (4.64-second 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump). Hunt is now in a race against time to build up his skill set before his developmental window closes.