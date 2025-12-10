Hunt recorded eight tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Hunt posted just 2.0 sacks through the first 12 games, but he more than doubled up with this outstanding performance. The 2024 third-round pick continues to play around 60 percent of the defensive snaps in each game. He's now tied for the team lead in sacks (4.5) with Jordan Davis. However, Hunt's low tackle total (40 through 13 games) is still a liability for fantasy purposes.